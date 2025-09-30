/Former BIGBANG member T.O.P to return back return as a solo artist?

T.O.P, who is best known for his role in the show Squid Game and is also a former member of K-pop group BIGBANG, will reportedly be releasing a new album. Read to know more details.
T.O.P, aka Choi Seung-hyun, former member of K-pop group BIGBANG, made everyone swoon and go gaga over his role in Netflix's hit show Squid Game. After going through personal challenges in life and rising up from them is what has made everyone praise for his bravery. Now, after showcasing his acting skills in the show, it seems like the star will reportedly return as a solo artist for a full-length album. Let's delve into knowing more details.
As per the report of The Korea Herald, T.O.P's album is scheduled to be released sometime in or post-October. Reports suggest he has also completed his recording and plans to shoot several music videos. Interestingly, the Squid Game art director will be overseeing the production of the music videos.
The art director who will be overseeing is Chae Kyoung-sun, who has bagged several accolades, including Directors Guild Awards in 2022 and a Primetime Emmy Award in 2022.
Reportedly, T.O.P faced the ire of netizens after he was sentenced to 10 months in prison and suspended for two years for using marijuana while he was serving as a conscripted police officer. A few days after the announcement, T.O.P. was found unconscious in police barracks due to a suspected anti-anxiety medicine overdose and was hospitalised. Later, he recovered.
T.O.P. is a South Korean rapper, lyricist, composer, record producer, and actor. He reportedly performed
as an underground rapper before joining the record label YG Entertainment and making his debut as the lead rapper of the boy group BIGBANG in 2006. The group surpassed all records and became one of the best-selling groups of all time in the world.
Apart from his singing skills, T.O.P. made his acting debut in 2007 through the TV series I Am Sam (2007), followed by Iris (2009) and the TV movie Nineteen (2009). He made his film debut with 71: Into the Fire (2010).