/Former BIGBANG member T.O.P to return back return as a solo artist?



T.O.P, aka Choi Seung-hyun, former member of K-pop group BIGBANG, made everyone swoon and go gaga over his role in Netflix's hit show Squid Game. After going through personal challenges in life and rising up from them is what has made everyone praise for his bravery. Now, after showcasing his acting skills in the show, it seems like the star will reportedly return as a solo artist for a full-length album. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Will T.O.P. make a full-length album as a solo artist?

As per the report of The Korea Herald, T.O.P's album is scheduled to be released sometime in or post-October. Reports suggest he has also completed his recording and plans to shoot several music videos. Interestingly, the Squid Game art director will be overseeing the production of the music videos.

The art director who will be overseeing is Chae Kyoung-sun, who has bagged several accolades, including Directors Guild Awards in 2022 and a Primetime Emmy Award in 2022.

T.O.P's controversy

Reportedly, T.O.P faced the ire of netizens after he was sentenced to 10 months in prison and suspended for two years for using marijuana while he was serving as a conscripted police officer. A few days after the announcement, T.O.P. was found unconscious in police barracks due to a suspected anti-anxiety medicine overdose and was hospitalised. Later, he recovered.

All about T.O.P

T.O.P. is a South Korean rapper, lyricist, composer, record producer, and actor. He reportedly performed

as an underground rapper before joining the record label YG Entertainment and making his debut as the lead rapper of the boy group BIGBANG in 2006. The group surpassed all records and became one of the best-selling groups of all time in the world.