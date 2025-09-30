/Do you know Param? The 19-year-old Punjabi rapper breaking stereotypes with viral track ‘That Girl’

In the quiet lanes of Duneke, a small village in Punjab’s Moga district, mornings usually begin with the hum of tractors, neighbours exchanging greetings, and the aroma of fresh parathas drifting from home kitchens. Dreams often remain just that in these rural corners of India, but sometimes, a spark emerges that refuses to be ignored. That spark belongs to 19-year-old Paramjeet Kaur, known simply as Param. Her debut single, That Girl, is now making waves far beyond her village, winning against stereotypes and redefining the Punjabi music scene.

Released last week on YouTube, That Girl has already crossed 30 lakh views in just six days. Opening with the bold lines, “Ve mein addi na pataashe jaavan phor di… ankh takdi na kise nu eh ghoordi… Meri chuppi japdi doonge shor jahi” (Translation- I don’t just stand around breaking sugar candies. My eyes don’t just look, they stare. My silence feels like a deep noise), the track is a declaration of independence, confidence, and raw energy.

Unlike many mainstream releases, That Girl was created without a big studio budget or celebrity backing. Instead, the song was recorded in an Airbnb in Punjab when British music producer Manni Sandhu happened to be visiting. With no acoustic treatment and ambient sounds of cars and daily life creeping in, Param’s vocals cut through with remarkable clarity. Sandhu later polished the track in his UK studio, while the music video, capturing Param’s unapologetic energy, was directed by Tru Makers.

In a male-dominated Punjabi rap scene, women have often been limited to supporting roles or singing pop and folk songs. Param flips this narrative entirely. Her rap celebrates independence, self-reliance, and pride, blending street vernacular with melodic hooks that feel fresh and authentic.

Param’s journey began in Class 10 at Duneke’s government high school, where she discovered rap. Her passion deepened while studying music at DM College in Moga, often freestyling at Dana Mandi, a bustling grain market where informal jam sessions with friends gave birth to early Instagram reels on the page Malwa Hood. These sessions laid the foundation for her unique style, characterized by grit, precision, and punchy bars.

On her own Instagram page, Param frequently shared clips of herself playing guitar or singing on her unplastered terrace, covering artists like Satinder Sartaj and Sidhu Moosewala. That Girl reflects her personal story and the spirit of legendary figures like Jeona Morh, a Robin Hood-like hero from Punjabi folklore: embodying strength, resilience, and independence.

Off the stage, Param remains rooted in her family values. Her father works as a daily wage labourer, and her mother is a domestic help. Speaking softly about her dreams, she said, "I just want to support my family and build a really nice house for my parents so they can just relax."

Industry voices are taking notice. Satwinder Singh Kohli, Managing Director of Speed Records, says, "Param is unique. She is the first Punjabi female rapper to establish herself in the Gully Boy style. I believe she will go a long way." Indeed, with her debut single breaking the internet and her authenticity shining through, Param is inspiring a new generation of young women to pursue their dreams, even from the most unexpected places.