/Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage

Rumours were indeed true! Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban, one of the renowned couples in Hollywood, have decided to part ways after 19 years of marriage. Days after the rumours, the 58-year-old is seeking a divorce to end their 20-year marriage.

The couple has been living apart "since the beginning of summer," with Kidman not wanting the separation and trying to save the marriage, entertainment outlet TMZ reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

Urban, 57, has moved out of their Nashville family home and acquired his own residence elsewhere in the city, according to TMZ, which broke the story.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the breakup.

The couple tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to two teenage daughters.

Kidman, 58, has been "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone," a source told TMZ.

She also has two adopted children from her previous marriage to actor Tom Cruise, which ended in 2001 in one of Hollywood's most famous divorces.

Kidman posted a photo of Kidman and Urban together on Instagram in June with the caption "Happy Anniversary Baby."

In May, the New Zealand-born musician shared Instagram shots of him and a beaming Kidman after his win at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Once one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood, Kidman won her Academy Award in 2003 for her transformation into writer Virginia Woolf in "The Hours", and has landed multiple Oscar nominations.