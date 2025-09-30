/Dil Chahta Hai to Chhaava: Must-watch Akshaye Khanna movies on OTT platforms

Akshaye Khanna, the veteran and an iconic actor who is once again coming to showcase his divine energy on the big screen in his upcoming movies, Dhurandhar and Mahakali. People are eagerly waiting for the movies to come, but don't worry, you can check out his past massive hits.
The renown actor, Akshaye Khanna is showcasing his talent from past several years, and has never let down his fans and the audience. The actor has attained a huge fan following, starting from debuting in Himalay Putra to depicting a strong role in Chhaava along with Vicky Kaushal. Already lined up with two upcoming movies which are generating Buzz over the social media, here are the list of Akshaye Khanna's movies that you can watch available on OTT platform.
Genre: Drama
Where to watch: Netflix
The movie revolves around the Maratha-Mughal combat. In which, Akshaye plays Aurangzeb's role which have garnered him a massive popularity and positive reviews for his unrecognizable transformation and intense performance.
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video
The film highlights the friendship of three, which later dealt with how they discover about tough side of post-college life and the challenges that test their bond. Akshaye Khanna played the role of Siddharth, who falls in love with a divorced woman.
Genre: Thriller/Crime
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Section 375, Akshaye Khanna rolled as Tarun Saluja, depicting a defense lawyer who takes the case of a renowned filmmaker who is accused of rape by a costume assistant.
Genre: Thriller/Crime
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Akshaye Khanna portrays the Inspector General named Tarun Ahlawat, who becomes the opponent for the Salgaonkar family who have struggled their life in a case of missing son of Police Inspector, Meera.
Genre: Action/Thriller
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Khanna played the character of a CBI officer named Siddharth, who led himself in a mission to investigates the missing three medical students in a small village.