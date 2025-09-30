LOGIN
Dil Chahta Hai to Chhaava: Must-watch Akshaye Khanna movies on OTT platforms

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 30, 2025, 18:33 IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 18:33 IST

Akshaye Khanna, the veteran and an iconic actor who is once again coming to showcase his divine energy on the big screen in his upcoming movies, Dhurandhar and Mahakali. People are eagerly waiting for the movies to come, but don't worry, you can check out his past massive hits. 

Must-watch Akshaye Khanna movies
(Photograph: X)

Must-watch Akshaye Khanna movies

The renown actor, Akshaye Khanna is showcasing his talent from past several years, and has never let down his fans and the audience. The actor has attained a huge fan following, starting from debuting in Himalay Putra to depicting a strong role in Chhaava along with Vicky Kaushal. Already lined up with two upcoming movies which are generating Buzz over the social media, here are the list of Akshaye Khanna's movies that you can watch available on OTT platform.

Chhaava
(Photograph: X)

Chhaava

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

The movie revolves around the Maratha-Mughal combat. In which, Akshaye plays Aurangzeb's role which have garnered him a massive popularity and positive reviews for his unrecognizable transformation and intense performance.

Dil Chahta Hai
(Photograph: X)

Dil Chahta Hai

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video

The film highlights the friendship of three, which later dealt with how they discover about tough side of post-college life and the challenges that test their bond. Akshaye Khanna played the role of Siddharth, who falls in love with a divorced woman.

Section 375
(Photograph: X)

Section 375

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Section 375, Akshaye Khanna rolled as Tarun Saluja, depicting a defense lawyer who takes the case of a renowned filmmaker who is accused of rape by a costume assistant.

Drishyam 2
(Photograph: X)

Drishyam 2

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Akshaye Khanna portrays the Inspector General named Tarun Ahlawat, who becomes the opponent for the Salgaonkar family who have struggled their life in a case of missing son of Police Inspector, Meera.

Aakrosh
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Aakrosh

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Khanna played the character of a CBI officer named Siddharth, who led himself in a mission to investigates the missing three medical students in a small village.

