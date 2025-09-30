/Dil Chahta Hai to Chhaava: Must-watch Akshaye Khanna movies on OTT platforms

The renown actor, Akshaye Khanna is showcasing his talent from past several years, and has never let down his fans and the audience. The actor has attained a huge fan following, starting from debuting in Himalay Putra to depicting a strong role in Chhaava along with Vicky Kaushal. Already lined up with two upcoming movies which are generating Buzz over the social media, here are the list of Akshaye Khanna's movies that you can watch available on OTT platform.