/Vishal Mishra announces pan-India tour: Check concert dates and how to book tickets

Celebrated composer, lyricist and singer Vishal Mishra is set to embark on his largest-ever homegrown tour to date, making this multi-city trek a nationwide musical celebration. Having delivered numerous chart-toppers over his decade plus career; he is now bringing his music directly to fans across various Indian cities with his most ambitious project yet — the Pagalpan Tour



The first leg of the Pagalpan Tour will kick off this year on November 22 in Gurugram (Delhi NCR), with subsequent performances scheduled in Pune on November 29 and Hyderabad on December 20. The excitement will continue into 2026 with concerts in Ahmedabad on January 10, Bengaluru on January 17, Kolkata on February 21 and Mumbai on February 28. Additional cities will be announced in due course for the second leg of the tour, allowing fans to see the music sensation performing live in arenas following a year-long hiatus.



Coinciding with the release of his second studio album Pagalpan, the tour promises to be one of the most grandiose global live music productions India has ever seen. With thousands of fans expected per city, the tour will feature state-of-the-art stages, cutting-edge sound and lighting technologies world-class production and immersive experiences.



Audiences can anticipate an exhaustive setlist comprising of his freshly released tracks as well as evergreen staples such as Pehle Bhi Main, Naacho Naacho, Tum Ho Toh, Nasseb Se, Kaise Hua, Pehla Pyaar, Zihaal E Miskin, Aaj Bhi, Manjha, Jaan Ban Gaye.



Vishal Mishra states, “Pagalpan came from a very real place — a space filled with questions, emotions and the need to understand what we all quietly go through. After months away from performing, this tour feels like meeting my people again — those who’ve been part of my journey even from a distance. This album brings together many artists and cultures, but at its heart, it’s about something simple and universal. I’ve realised that no matter where we come from, the feelings of loneliness, the search for companionship, and the longing to be understood are the same everywhere. The fifteen songs in Pagalpan are fifteen stages of hope — each one a step towards healing, for me and hopefully for everyone who listens. Pagalpan isn’t madness to me — it’s honesty. It’s about feeling deeply, staying human, and finding beauty even when everything feels chaotic.”

When and how to buy the tickets?



Vishal Mishra tour Photograph: (X)

Tickets will be available exclusively on District by Zomato. Tickets will be available to Kotak Mahindra Bank Solitaire customers starting on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 12 PM IST, for a period of 24 hours. General sales will begin on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 1 PM IST.