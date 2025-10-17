LOGIN
  From Army of the Dead to Train to Busan: Top 6 zombie movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Published: Oct 17, 2025, 18:35 IST

Zombie-based movies have captured numerous eye-balls of the audience for decades, showcasing great storylines, amazing VFX and unexpected twists. That's why we have made a list of some must-watch movies you can binge this upcoming weekend.

Top 6 zombie movies
From many years, zombie movies have been attracting viewers with their grim horror, hilarious and thrilling plot. Here's a compiled list of zombie movies that will definitely keep you glued to your seat.

28 Weeks Later
Where to watch: Netflix

The action-horror film centres on survivors who are trapped in a quarantine zone in London for six months after the outbreak of a rage virus. The movie features multiple stressful moments overpowered by the zombies and the struggles of people, desperate to find a way out

Zombieland
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The horror-comedy follows the story of Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock, who are struggling to survive a horrific zombie land. With interpersonal conflicts, how the group manages to survive in the deadly scenario makes the rest of the story.

Army of the Dead
Where to watch: Netflix

The action horror movie revolves around a group of soldiers, who embark on an ultimate mission and venture into the quarantine zone, which was overrun by zombies after a deadly outbreak.

Train to Busan
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the 2016 Korean movie tells the story of a father and daughter, Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) and Su-an (Kim Su-an),s they get trapped in a zombie outbreak who embark on a train journey to Busan for Su-an's birthday to see her mother. Unfortunately, their journey takes a deadly turn as they get trapped in a zombie outbreak

Alive
Where to watch: Netflix

A must-watch zombie movie that follows Joon-woo, who finds himself stuck in his apartment as a deadly virus outbreak spreads across the Korean city. Things take a dramatic turn when he finds out another survivor, which makes the film suspenseful and gripping.

World War Z
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and ZEE5

A highly acclaimed movie that follows a former UN investigator struggling against time to stop a fast-spreading zombie outbreak. The film keeps the audience on edge from start to finish, showcasing thrilling sequences with intense action and emotional depth.

