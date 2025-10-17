/From Army of the Dead to Train to Busan: Top 6 zombie movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the 2016 Korean movie tells the story of a father and daughter, Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) and Su-an (Kim Su-an),s they get trapped in a zombie outbreak who embark on a train journey to Busan for Su-an's birthday to see her mother. Unfortunately, their journey takes a deadly turn as they get trapped in a zombie outbreak