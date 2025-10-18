/Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s $1.67 Billion prenup deal: Why it works for both stars

As excitement builds around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding, the couple is making headlines not just for their romance but for their practicality. According to reports, the newly engaged pair is taking their time finalizing an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement.

Why Taylor and Travis are not in a rush to say 'I Do'

Swift and Kelce may be deeply in love, but they’re also realistic. Reports reveal that finalizing the prenup has slightly delayed wedding plans. The couple reportedly wants to ensure that every financial and privacy clause is carefully outlined before walking down the aisle.

“Travis gets that completely, he admires how driven she is and believes it’s important they both stay financially independent,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

For the Grammy-winning singer, it’s not about distrust, it’s about discipline. “Being in love doesn’t mean being careless,” Swift has often said through close friends, emphasizing that she’s spent years building her billion-dollar empire and intends to protect it.

Protecting a combined fortune of $1.67 billion

According to Forbes, the couple’s combined net worth exceeds $1.67 billion, with Swift valued at approximately $1.6 billion and Kelce at around $70 million. While the pop superstar’s wealth far surpasses that of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both have substantial personal assets.

Kelce, who has earned three Super Bowl rings, has expanded his portfolio beyond the field with endorsement deals, the New Heights podcast (co-hosted with his brother Jason), and brands like Tru Kolors and Garage Beer.

The “Title Controls” prenup, what it means

Legal experts suggest the couple might be opting for a “Title Controls” prenup, a popular choice among wealthy couples. In this arrangement, any asset titled under one person’s name remains solely theirs, even if acquired during marriage.

That means Taylor’s real estate, music catalog, and royalties would stay hers, while Travis’s business profits and brand deals would remain his. Jointly titled assets would be considered marital property, but otherwise, what’s hers stays hers and what’s his stays his.

This type of agreement also simplifies things in the unlikely event of separation, preventing messy disputes or public legal battles.

Why privacy clauses are equally important

Given their enormous fame, both stars reportedly want clear guidelines on privacy within the prenup. Their legal teams are working on non-disclosure agreements and restrictions on public statements, a move designed to protect both their personal lives and reputations.

“The last thing either of them wants is for their relationship to become tabloid material if things ever changed,” the report said.