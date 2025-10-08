/The Life of a Showgirl: Did Taylor Swift take a racially charged dig at Travis Kelce’s ex in her new song? Fans think so

Pop icon Taylor Swift has found herself at the center of controversy following the release of her new song “Opalite” from her chart-topping album “The Life of a Showgirl.” The Grammy-winning artist is being accused of writing racially insensitive and mean-spirited lyrics allegedly aimed at Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

Fans interpret the lyrics

The track has sparked intense debate online, with many listeners claiming the lyrics take a swipe at Nicole, a sports journalist and podcaster, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs star on and off for five years until 2022. One line in particular, “You felt alone, you were in it for real, she was in her phone and you were just a pose,” has been widely interpreted as a reference to Kelce’s past relationship.

However, it’s another line that has drawn heavier criticism: “Sleepless through the onyx night but now the sky is opalite.” Listeners allege this lyric subtly contrasts Nicole, a Black woman, with Swift, who is white, making the song “racially charged.”

Social media reacts

Social media users flooded platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and X to share their reactions. One viral video stated, “Taylor Swift talking bad about Travis Kelce’s ex really gave me the ick.” The user went on to accuse Swift of showing “a pattern” of taking jabs at her partners’ non-white exes.

Another fan wrote, “I’m a Swiftie...but I do find it rude and weird as a Black woman that Taylor has not told her fans to leave Kayla alone.” Others expressed disappointment, saying the lyrics felt “unnecessary” and “targeted.”

Still, some fans came to Swift’s defense. “How is this racist? She’s not the first to use a metaphor about darkness and light,” one comment read.

The success of The Life of a Showgirl

The controversy comes amid The Life of a Showgirl’s massive commercial success. The album sold 304,000 copies in the UK within days, surpassing the debut figures of her previous hits Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department. In the U.S., it set a record with 2.7 million first-day sales, second only to Adele’s 25.

Despite the backlash, Swift continues to celebrate her personal and professional milestones. The 35-year-old recently announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce in August 2025, sharing intimate glimpses of their “secret garden” proposal on Instagram.

Did Travis Kelce’s ex just respond?

Meanwhile, Kayla Nicole appeared to subtly respond to the controversy. Shortly after the album dropped, she reposted a viral clip of America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille saying, “I don’t compare myself to other girls. I’m Eva. I’m no comparison to anyone else.”

As online discourse grows, Swift has yet to release a statement addressing the criticism.