/Donald Trump on Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl: 'I don’t know who he is’

Bad Bunny is set to perform at the halftime show of the 2026 Super Bowl. While fans around the world have enjoyed and danced to his music, US President Donald Trump seems unfamiliar with the artist. In response to the announcement of Bunny as the halftime show headliner, Trump referred to the Latin singer as a "rabbit" while mocking him.

Donald Trump on Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show: “Never Heard of Him”

During an interview on Newsmax's Greg Kelly Reports, Trump, on Bunny's performance, said that it's ''absolutely ridiculous.''

Speaking about the Grammy-winning singer, Kelly said, “The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is. This guy, who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism.”

Responding to this, Trump said, “I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is… I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment — I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

ICE fears at the Super Bowl

Bunny, a record-breaking Latin music star, has won multiple Grammys, Latin Grammys, and several prestigious awards. Soon after Bunny's performance was announced, Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski said the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be active during the show.

''There is nowhere you can provide a haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else.''Lewandowski said.

Notably, the Super Bowl will be Bunny's only US performance in 2026 as he will be performing his highly anticipated Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, which has no dates in the US.