/Blackpink’s Jisoo and Zayn Malik announce first-ever collaboration ‘Eyes Closed’: release date inside

K-pop superstar Jisoo of Blackpink has officially confirmed her much-anticipated collaboration with British singer Zayn Malik. The duo’s first-ever duet, titled ‘Eyes Closed’, is set for release on October 10, igniting excitement among fans worldwide.

The announcement came via both artists’ Instagram accounts, featuring a sleek black-and-white promotional poster and a preview of the chorus. The teaser shows Jisoo in the foreground with Zayn’s shadowed figure behind her, hinting at the chemistry fans can expect from the track.

Sneak peek of ‘Eyes Closed’

The short audio clip shared with the announcement features the duo’s harmonized vocals and the chorus lyrics, "Said, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed, better if we keep it where we don’t know, the nights we’ve been in, the names and the faces of who we were with, and, oh, ain't nobody perfect when it’s all done, the past can’t hurt us if we don’t look, let’s let it go, better if we fall in love with our eyes closed."

This marks Jisoo’s first solo music release since her February EP ‘Amortage’, which included hits like “Earthquake,” “Your Love,” and “Hugs & Kisses.” For Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, the collaboration represents another milestone in his successful solo career.

A collaboration years in the making

Rumours of a Jisoo-Zayn project had been circulating for months. Zayn’s attendance at Blackpink’s New York concert in July, accompanied by his daughter Khai, was seen as an early hint of their partnership. Fans immediately speculated about the connection after Zayn shared photos from the event, writing, “@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU ME & KHAI LOVED IT.”

The teaser images and cryptic captions like “A duet is near” and “two voices, one orbit” fueled further anticipation. Reports later confirmed the collaboration to The Korea Herald, solidifying fan suspicions.

Fans react to the exciting announcement

Social media erupted after Jisoo and Zayn shared the teaser. Fans expressed sheer excitement and disbelief, flooding platforms with messages like, “COLLAB OF THE FREAKIN CENTURY WE’RE SO SEATED OMGGG” and “Finally a good music you can hear after a long period of repetitive tracks.” The combination of Jisoo’s melodic vocals and Zayn’s soulful tone has generated massive buzz globally.

What to expect

‘Eyes Closed’ is expected to release as a digital single, with no official music video announced yet. Fans are eager to see how the artists’ distinct styles will blend in this first-ever collaboration. Meanwhile, Blackpink continues to tour with their DEADLINE World Tour, with Jisoo taking a brief break for her solo release. The group is also preparing for a new mini-album, expected later this November.