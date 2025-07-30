/Saiyaara’ title track makes HISTORY at billboard global charts, beats Justin Bieber, BLACKPINK's rose



Saiyaara is earning moolah at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie, which introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is the romance movie that many moviegoers have been yearning for years. In the times when the quintessential romance stories were missing, it was Suri's movie that hit the right chords. Released on July 18, the movie is on a box office spree, becoming the second highest-grossing movie of 2025 so far. Apart from the box office, the movie's songs are smashing international charts.



Saiyaara's title song at Billboard beats Justin Bieber and BLACKPINK's Rose songs.



Saiyaara's songs are a hit across all mediums. All the songs, whether it's the title track, ‘’Tum Ho Toh'' or ‘’Humsafar'', among others, have garnered millions of views on YouTube and other platforms. But did you know that the title song of the movie has debuted at No.10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart, making history. This is the first time that a Hindi song has got a spot in the top 10 on the list.

Faheem Abdullah debuted at No. 10 on the Global 200 and has trailed from 177 to 4th rank on Global (excl US), this is the third-greatest leap in the chart's history. Moreover, the title song has also ranked at No.4 on the Top 10 Billboard Global (excluding the United States). Notably, the song beats the songs of international stars such as Justin Bieber's Daisies, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars's Die With A Smile, Rose & Bruno Mars's APT.



The song has dominated the charts with 98.5 million streams. Last week, the Saiyaara song also became the first Bollywood song on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart.



More about Saiyaara



Mohit Suri’s musical romantic drama has been earning a staggering amount at the box office since day one. In the two weeks, the movie is set to enter Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) globally. The film, which marks the debut of Ahaan and Aneet, has earned mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. While everyone loved the performances by the young stars, it's the story that many find less impressive.