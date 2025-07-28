/Aneet Padda's next project was filmed even before Saiyaara? Here's the truth

Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, helmed by Mohit Suri, released in cinemas on July 18, and has been splashing numbers at the box office. With their on-screen presence and performance, the newbie duo are now being termed as the latest Gen Z stars in Bollywood. As Saiyaara continues to be in rage among netizens, there have been several reports that Aneet Padda's next project was filmed even before her debut film.

What is the project Aneet Padda will be filming for?

According to reports, Aneet Padda's next project was shot before Saiyaara and had already been in the pipeline, but the scheduling of the projects shifted the release timeline. The next project that Aneet will be part of is titled Nyaya, helmed by Nitya Mehra and her husband, Karan Kapadia.

Reportedly, as per a trade source, “Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed Saiyaara, and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward. ”

“A girl who is delivering a probable Rs 400 crore hit in theatres is a true Gen Z star at the age of 22 and will be preserved for theatricals. There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation, and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity”, the source further shared.

All about Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda, born in Amritsar, Punjab, on October 14, 2002, did her schooling at Spring Dale Senior School and pursued a Humanities degree at Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2022 film Salaam Venky, in which she featured alongside Kajol, directed by Revathi. She has also starred in several popular TV commercials for renowned brands, including the iconic Diary Milk Silk, showcasing her versatility and screen presence.