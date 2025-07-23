LOGIN
Bollywood’s newest star: Everything to know about Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 23, 2025, 17:11 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 17:11 IST

In Saiyaara, Aneet Padda stole the show thanks to her sincere and moving performance. The model-turned-actress is the talk of the town and has the internet sewing over her. So here is Everything you need to know about Bollywood's newest star.
 

Bollywood’s newest star: Everything to know about Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda is now basking in the success of her big-screen debut in Saiyaara. The romantic drama has become a surprise box office hit, with critics and audiences alike praising Aneet’s heartfelt performance. As she emerges as Bollywood’s newest breakout star, here's everything to know about the actress who's quickly becoming a household name.

She comes from Amritsar and studied in Delhi

Born in Amritsar, Punjab, Aneet pursued her education at University of Delhi's Jesus and Mary College and studied humanities while juggling modelling and auditions.

She made her film debut in Salaam Venky (2022)

Aneet played Nandini in Salaam Venky, where she shared screen space with Kajol. The role marked her entry into the world of Bollywood cinema and helped showcase her talent.

Her breakout role was in Big Girls Don’t Cry

In 2024, Aneet starred as Roohi Ahuja in Amazon Prime Video’s Big Girls Don’t Cry, a coming-of-age series that earned her a strong following and critical praise.

You’ve probably seen her in major Ad campaigns

Before acting in films, Aneet featured in widely seen ad campaigns for Cadbury, Nescafe, and Paytm, which helped her gain early recognition with audiences.

Fans love her “Girl-Next-Door” persona

Aneet is admired for her natural screen presence and authenticity. Her relatable background and down-to-earth vibe have made her a favourite among young fans across the country.

