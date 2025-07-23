Bollywood’s newest star: Everything to know about Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda

In Saiyaara, Aneet Padda stole the show thanks to her sincere and moving performance. The model-turned-actress is the talk of the town and has the internet sewing over her. So here is Everything you need to know about Bollywood's newest star.
Aneet Padda is now basking in the success of her big-screen debut in Saiyaara. The romantic drama has become a surprise box office hit, with critics and audiences alike praising Aneet’s heartfelt performance. As she emerges as Bollywood’s newest breakout star, here's everything to know about the actress who's quickly becoming a household name.
Born in Amritsar, Punjab, Aneet pursued her education at University of Delhi's Jesus and Mary College and studied humanities while juggling modelling and auditions.
Aneet played Nandini in Salaam Venky, where she shared screen space with Kajol. The role marked her entry into the world of Bollywood cinema and helped showcase her talent.
In 2024, Aneet starred as Roohi Ahuja in Amazon Prime Video’s Big Girls Don’t Cry, a coming-of-age series that earned her a strong following and critical praise.
Before acting in films, Aneet featured in widely seen ad campaigns for Cadbury, Nescafe, and Paytm, which helped her gain early recognition with audiences.
Aneet is admired for her natural screen presence and authenticity. Her relatable background and down-to-earth vibe have made her a favourite among young fans across the country.