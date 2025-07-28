Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is the surprise blockbuster of the year 2025 that no one saw coming. The film has not only launched the careers of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, but also given a skyrocketing start. Since its release, the movie has earned crazy numbers at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of this year. The movie's collection has surpassed the all-time box office collections of films starring superstars such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan. While the movie is earning moolah at the box office, it's still behind this historical epic, which is the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025.

Which movie is the highest-grossing movie of the year so far?

Released in February, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025, so far. The historical drama earned Rs 807.91 crore (Rs 8 billion) globally, as per Sacnilk. The movie's India gross is Rs 716.91 crore (Rs 7.16 billion), becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year 2025, so far.

While Saiyaara is way behind Kaushal's movie, nothing can be said, looking at the movie's incredible performance.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote,'' SAIYAARA' IS AN EPIC BLOCKBUSTER – DELIVERS A HISTORIC OPENING WEEK... #Saiyaara emerges as the second-highest *Week 1 grosser* of 2025, after #Chhaava... More importantly, it becomes the first #Hindi film *starring newcomers* to cross ₹ 175 cr in its opening week. A superb opening day… A fantastic opening weekend… And an exceptional hold throughout the weekdays – #Saiyaara has delivered a sensational performance across the country.''

How much Saiyaara has earned so far?

The romantic drama has scripted history with its incredible performance. And this surprise twist at the box office has been witnessed at a time when several star-studded movies failed to perform at the box office. In the first week, the movie crossed Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion), collecting over Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) for the sixth consecutive day. The unprecedented performance by the movie starring debutants is totally surprising.

In week 1, the movie earned Fri Rs 22 cr (Rs 220), Sat Rs 26.25 cr (Rs 262.5 million), Sun Rs 36.25 cr (Rs 362.5 million) , Mon Rs 24.25 cr (Rs 242.5 million), Tue Rs 25 cr (Rs 250 million), Wed Rs 22 cr (Rs 220 million). Total: ₹ 155.75 cr (Rs 1.5 billion).

The movie continues its historic run with blockbuster numbers and has earned over Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion).

''With ₹ 250 cr already in its kitty, #Saiyaara is now confidently marching towards the ₹ 300 cr milestone. #Saiyaara [Week 2] Fri 18.50 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 30 cr. Total: ₹ 250.75 cr,'' wrote Taran Adarsh.