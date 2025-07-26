Loved Saiyaara? Watch these 6 romantic films on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT platforms

The craze around Saiyaara is on another level. Led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the movie has been unstoppable at the global box office since its release. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mohit Suri, Saiyaara's heartbreaking story, soul-stirring music, and powerful performances have struck the right chord with audiences worldwide, especially teenagers. Released theatrically on July 18, the movie has been minting money from day one, earning over ₹175 crore in its opening week.

What is Saiyaara about?

This time, Suri brought the love story of Vani and Krish, the chalk and cheese couple who found love and comfort in each other. The movie revolves around a composer-singer Krish Kapoor, who has an alcoholic father to take care of, and is rude all the time. Then there is Vani, a shy girl, who aspires to become a journalist. Meanwhile, she's also writing lyrics for Krish and an ageing rapper. Bound by pain and trauma, the two slowly grow closer, eventually falling in love.

Saiyaara has brought back the old Bollywood charm, with audiences going berserk over its emotional story and soundtrack. If you loved Saiyaara and still can’t get over it, here are some similar movies to watch:

Aashiqui 2 – Prime Video (2013)

In 2013, Mohit Suri brought two new faces with a tragic love story, and the result was a blockbuster hit.

The song "Tum Hi Ho" has become a national anthem for romance. The film follows the emotional journey of Rahul Jaykar, a fading singer battling alcoholism, and Aarohi, a young aspiring singer. As he gives her a platform, she becomes his light while he slips further into darkness.

Rockstar – Eras Now (2011)

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar is a heart-wrenching tale of love, ambition and heartbreak. It follows Janardhan (Ranbir Kapoor), a Delhi boy whose dream is to become a rock star. He falls in love with a girl named Heer (Nargis Fakhri), but their love story does not have a beautiful ending. This is how Janardhan, also known as Jordan, becomes a rockstar with a broken heart and shattered dreams. Ranbir delivered one of his finest performances in this movie.

Raanjhanaa – Zee5 (2013)

Aanand L. Rai’s Raanjhanaa marked Dhanush’s Bollywood debut. Set in Banaras, the movie tells the story of Kundan, a boy in love with Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) since childhood. His love knows no bounds and can do anything for his love. But unfortunately, destiny has other plans for her. With music by A.R. Rahman, the soundtrack of the movie remains iconic.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Prime Video (2016)

What is one-sided love? Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hain Mushkil has the answer. Starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, the movie revolves around Ayan and Alizeh as they both navigate love, heartbreak and the thin line between friendship and love. The film dives deep into heartbreak, emotional complexities, and self-discovery, with an unforgettable cameo by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Laila Majnu – Netflix (2018)



Directed by Sajid Ali and presented by Imtiaz Ali, this modern-day retelling of the legendary tale is set in Kashmir. Laila Majnu tells the tragic love story of Qais (Avinash Tiwary) and Laila (Triptii Dimri), whose passionate love towards each other faces familial barriers. Eventually, they reunite, but only in heaven. Though it initially underperformed at the box office, it later gained cult status on OTT platforms.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak – YouTube (1988)

This classic launched Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla into stardom. Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film tells the story of Raj and Rashmi, who are from rival families. Despite all the odds, they fight against everything to be together. The film remains a milestone in Bollywood's romantic drama genre.