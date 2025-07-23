Saiyaara title track hits a high note, enters Spotify’s global top 50

The Bollywood romantic drama Saiyaara is making waves at the box office. The film has earned glowing reviews from both audiences and critics, with widespread praise for its leading pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Adding to its success, the movie’s title track has now entered Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart. The song was composed by Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, with Faheem also lending his voice to the track. The Saiyaara soundtrack features a total of seven songs, created by a stellar line-up including Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, and The Rish.

Ananya Panday reacts to song's success

Bollywood star Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday's cousin, congratulated him on the achievement in her Instagram stories, saying, “Saiyaara on global charts Top 50 on Spotify, how crazy! I’m doing my best to take it to number 1 now. Let’s do it India #OnLoop.”

Speaking about the song’s success in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Faheem Abdullah shared, “To be able to do music itself is a privilege. We never thought we’d ever do music for a film. That was never something we consciously thought about until we got that call.”

What is Saiyaara about?

The film is a romantic drama that follows Krish Kapoor, played by Ahaan Panday, a struggling musician whose life and career take a dramatic turn when he meets the introverted poet Vaani Batra, portrayed by Aneet Padda. The supporting cast includes Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, and Alam Khan.

Saiyaara's record-breaking box office run

Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri, known for helming Bollywood hits like Murder 2, Ek Villain, and Aashiqui 2. On its opening day, the film earned ₹28.75 crores ($3.3 million) worldwide, setting a record for the highest opening day collection for a Hindi film starring a debutant. Since its release, the film has grossed over ₹187.8 crores ($21.7 million) against a budget of ₹40 crores ($4.6 million).