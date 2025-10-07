/Is Taylor Swift skipping the Super Bowl because of Travis Kelce? Here’s what she said

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has officially set the record straight about why she won’t be headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, after months of wild speculation and online debates. During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer revealed that she was never actually offered the gig, and her decision has nothing to do with music ownership, contracts, or even Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

In a segment that didn’t make it to air, Fallon asked Swift about the swirling rumours that she had declined to perform at next year’s NFL showcase. Laughing off the chatter, Taylor responded, “No, no. Here’s the thing- Jay-Z has always been really good to me. Our teams are really close. But there was never an official offer.”

Swift explained that while informal conversations may have taken place between her team and Roc Nation, the company behind the halftime show, she was never formally invited. “Sometimes they’ll call and ask, ‘How does she feel about the Super Bowl?’ But that’s not a conference room meeting or a contract situation,” she clarified.

‘I’m just too locked in’

Instead, the Cruel Summer hitmaker said her current focus is on supporting her fiance, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, throughout the NFL season. “We’re always able to tell Jay the truth, which is that I’m in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field,” she told Fallon. “Like, that is violent chess, gladiators without swords. The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field.”

She added with a smile, “Can you imagine if he’s out there every week putting his life on the line in that high-pressure sport, and I’m sitting there like, ‘Hmm, should we do Shake It Off into Blank Space or maybe Cruel Summer?’”

While fans may be disappointed, Swift made it clear this isn’t a permanent no. “This has nothing to do with Travis — he would love for me to do it,” she emphasized. “I’m just too locked in right now.”

Not about contracts or control

Rumours had circulated that Swift turned down the Super Bowl over performance footage rights, given her ongoing mission to own her masters. However, she dismissed those claims completely. “It was never about contracts or control. There just wasn’t an official ask,” she said.

The pop icon appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which recently topped global charts. Between the new record and her whirlwind personal life, Swift says she’s content to stay off the halftime stage — at least for now.

Fans react: “Her love is the real halftime show”

Following her comments, social media exploded with reactions. One fan wrote on X, “Forget the Super Bowl, her heart is already scoring touchdowns.” Another joked, “Taylor’s love for football is the real halftime magic show.”

Swift’s presence at NFL games has already transformed stadiums into “Swiftie central,” with fans showing up in bejeweled Chiefs gear and friendship bracelets. Her connection to the sport has undeniably boosted both viewership and pop culture crossover moments throughout the past year.

Could a future performance happen?

Though Swift won’t take the stage at the 2026 Super Bowl, she didn’t close the door on the idea completely. “Maybe someday,” she hinted, suggesting that once her schedule and personal life align, she’d consider giving fans the halftime performance they’ve been waiting for.

For now, Swift is focused on finishing her record-breaking Eras Tour and cheering on Kelce from the stands. And if history has taught Swifties anything, it’s that when Taylor does finally decide to take that stage, the world will be watching.