/Did Amazon really disarm James Bond? Fans react to edited posters

Amazon Prime Video has quietly removed its controversial “James Bond” artwork after facing widespread criticism for digitally erasing 007’s signature firearm from classic promotional images. The edited posters, unveiled last week on the Prime Video UK platform, showed the iconic British spy without his trademark Walther PPK, a move that fans quickly slammed as unnecessary censorship.

The updated thumbnails for Bond films such as Dr. No, GoldenEye, and A View to a Kill replaced the pistol with awkwardly posed arms or cropped frames, leading to what fans called “a disarmed Bond.” In one instance, Roger Moore’s arms appeared digitally lengthened to remove his weapon entirely, prompting confusion and ridicule online.

Fans call out “cultural vandalism”

The backlash was swift. Writer Scott McCrea labeled the edits “nothing less than cultural vandalism,” while author John A. Douglas shared the altered posters on X with the caption, “They photoshopped all the guns out of the James Bond movie thumbnails. Just in case you still had hope for Amazon being in charge of the franchise.”

Actor Rufus Jones also weighed in with his trademark humour, quipping, “Amazon have removed the guns from their Bond posters, giving the tantalising impression that Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan think you’re a wanker.”

Other users joined the mockery, posting comments like “just being disarming, darling,” and “Sneak peek of the upcoming James Bond remasters in 8K.”

Amazon backs down after James Bond Day

The uproar coincided with James Bond Day on October 5, an occasion meant to celebrate the legacy of the spy franchise. Instead, fans accused Amazon of “sanitizing” one of cinema’s most iconic characters. Following the backlash, Prime Video swiftly replaced the doctored images with standard film stills, notably, none featuring Bond holding a gun.

While Amazon has yet to issue an official statement, Deadline reports confirmed that the streamer “quietly” removed the altered artwork from its UK listings.

A warning sign for the future of 007?

The controversy arises as Amazon MGM Studios prepares for the next chapter of the Bond franchise, reportedly under the direction of Denis Villeneuve. Some fans fear the censorship signals a more “sanitized” future for the spy once known for his suave ruthlessness.

One X user said, “Bond without his gun is like Batman without his cape- you’ve stripped away the very symbol of who he is.”

