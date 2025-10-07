/Can’t get over Panchayat or The Family Man? Watch these 7 brilliant Hindi dramas on Netflix, Prime and more

From Panchayat to The Family Man, web series are gaining immense popularity as viewers find them more relatable. If you enjoyed watching these, check out the list of 7 other brilliant Hindi dramas that you can't resist watching.
Web series that are filled with suspense and thrills or those which are close to reality are more likely to entertain their viewers, making them feel more relatable. Which is why web shows like Panchayat and The Family Man have become more successful in keeping their audience hooked for so many years, which motivates the director to bring more seasons of the same.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The show focuses on a RAW agent named Himmat Singh, who heads a special task force to track those behind the parliament attack.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The story centres around two singers, Tamanna and Radhe, who have opposite personalities but come together to transform their lives in remarkable ways through music. The story focuses on emotional turmoil, love, and the tension between the two singers.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This highly acclaimed web series includes a forensic expert turned teacher named Nikhil and Dhananjay Rajput, who are on a mission to hunt a serial killer, Shubh Joshi, who murders people and blames it on his inspiration from Indian mythology.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The web show stars Shahid Kapoor as Sunny, a genius artist taking a chance in the high-stakes world of counterfeiting. Tired of not making a big in life, Sunny starts creating fake currency notes.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
The web series revolves around the mysterious life Rani Bharti whose life transforms from being a homemaker to becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar after her husband is shot and murdered.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
The series tells the story of Santosh Mishra, who works at the electricity department and lives a simple life with his wife and two sons. The series depicts how a simple and ordinary family strengthens their bond whenever they are faced with problems.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
It is a story of a strong woman named Aarya, played by Sushmita Sen, who is on the verge of taking revenge and finding out the murderer of her husband.