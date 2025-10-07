/Before The Conjuring: Last Rites streams on OTT, watch these 7 chilling horror thrillers on Netflix, Prime and more

While The Conjuring: Last Rites closes the chapter on Ed and Lorraine Warren’s ghost-hunting adventures, the OTT world offers a treasure trove of horror franchises ready to keep you up all night.
The horror world is buzzing after the global release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, Michael Chaves’ spine-chilling finale to the iconic franchise. With an astounding $187 million opening, it became the second-biggest global debut ever for a horror film. For fans still craving supernatural thrills, here’s a curated list of seven terrifying horror franchises streaming on OTT platforms that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Max
The Conjuring series, centered on paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, has redefined modern horror. From the eerie farmhouse in The Conjuring (2013) to the sinister London poltergeist in The Conjuring 2 (2016), and the chilling courtroom possession in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), each film blends suspense with real-life-inspired terror.
Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video
If haunted houses and paranormal mysteries drew you to The Conjuring, James Wan’s Insidious franchise is your next stop. Following the Lambert family’s encounters with malevolent spirits, the series dives into “The Further,” a nightmarish realm where lost souls roam. Combining jump scares with an unsettling atmosphere, Insidious proves that sometimes the scariest things exist just a step beyond our reality.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Few horror films have left a mark as deep as The Exorcist (1973). Chronicling the terrifying possession of a young girl and the priests’ desperate battle to save her, the original film remains iconic. With sequels, prequels, and a recent reboot, the franchise continues exploring the eternal clash between good and evil, cementing its place in horror history.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Starting as a low-budget found-footage project, Paranormal Activity transformed home hauntings into a global phenomenon. The franchise’s clever use of grainy cameras and security footage places viewers right inside terrifyingly ordinary homes. Following demonic curses and supernatural intrusions, each sequel intensifies suspense, perfect for fans who like realistic, creeping horror.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Inspired by a real-life haunted house in New York, The Amityville Horror (1979) became a cornerstone of supernatural cinema. The series chronicles families tormented by evil forces in their homes, with sequels, prequels, and remakes expanding the legend. Its enduring appeal lies in the chilling suggestion that evil could be lurking behind familiar walls.
Where to watch: YouTube
Steven Spielberg’s Poltergeist (1982) redefined suburban horror. A seemingly ordinary family faces malevolent spirits, ghostly apparitions, and a child sucked into another dimension. Famous for the line, “They’re here…”, the franchise spawned sequels, remakes, and endless cultural references. Even decades later, its mix of domestic normalcy and supernatural terror keeps audiences on edge.
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video
Sam Raimi’s cult classic The Evil Dead series is a gory, darkly humorous ride through demon-infested forests. Following Ash Williams as he battles the Necronomicon’s unleashed horrors, the franchise mixes inventive camera work with relentless scares. With sequels, a reboot, and Ash vs Evil Dead on TV, the saga continues to captivate horror aficionados worldwide.