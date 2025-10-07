/Before The Conjuring: Last Rites streams on OTT, watch these 7 chilling horror thrillers on Netflix, Prime and more

The horror world is buzzing after the global release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, Michael Chaves’ spine-chilling finale to the iconic franchise. With an astounding $187 million opening, it became the second-biggest global debut ever for a horror film. For fans still craving supernatural thrills, here’s a curated list of seven terrifying horror franchises streaming on OTT platforms that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

