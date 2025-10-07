/Is Marty Supreme Timothee Chalamet’s best role yet? Early reactions say yes!

Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme set social media ablaze after its surprise world premiere at the New York Film Festival (NYFF), with critics declaring it a "career-defining moment" for Timothée Chalamet. The A24 sports drama, centered on a ping-pong prodigy’s chaotic rise to greatness, is already being hailed as one of the year’s most exhilarating cinematic experiences.

The film marks Safdie’s first solo directorial venture since parting ways with his brother Benny after Uncut Gems, and it’s clear audiences are thrilled with the result. According to Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh, Marty Supreme is "‘Uncut Gems’ meets ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ meets ‘Jerry Maguire,’ carried by Timothée Chalamet’s best performance yet."

Critics call it "Major Filmmaking" and "Performance of a Lifetime"

Film critic Diego Andaluz from Discussing Film described Marty Supreme as Safdie’s "best film yet," adding that Chalamet delivers the "performance of a lifetime."

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter’s David Canfield called it “major, exhilarating filmmaking,” and praised the actor’s transformation into Marty Mauser- a character he said Chalamet “was born to play.”

Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia joined in the praise, calling it “a sprawling and electrifying sports epic bursting with vitality,” while IndieWire’s Anne Thompson compared Chalamet’s performance to Leonardo DiCaprio’s in The Wolf of Wall Street- predicting that an Oscar nomination could be imminent.

Inside the film

Marty Supreme follows Marty Mauser, a gifted yet misunderstood table tennis player who chases glory overseas despite mounting personal struggles. A24’s synopsis teases, “A young man with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”

The film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler, the Creator, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher. Paltrow previously revealed in an interview that her role involves “a lot of sex” with Chalamet’s character, scenes she described as “natural and comfortable” thanks to their mutual trust.

A24’s big Christmas gamble

Reportedly, A24’s most expensive project to date, Marty Supreme, comes with high expectations. The studio is positioning it as its flagship Christmas release, opening in theaters on December 25. One fan on X put it, “Timothée Chalamet didn’t just play Marty Mauser- he became him.”