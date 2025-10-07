Forget Labubu; there’s a new collectible craze sweeping the internet, and it’s all thanks to BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung. The K-pop idol once again proved his unmatched global influence after fans noticed an adorable keychain hanging from his bag during his recent airport appearance. This plush Hirono doll sold out within hours of him being spotted.

The viral moment that started it all

On October 4, Kim Taehyung, the global ambassador for Celine, was seen at Incheon International Airport as he departed for Paris Fashion Week 2026. While his effortlessly chic outfit grabbed attention, what truly stole the show was the tiny Hirono doll swinging from his brown Celine bag.

Within hours, social media lit up with close-up photos and fan reactions. "Trust Taehyung to make a toy go viral," one user wrote on X. Another joked, "V’s fashion accessories should come with a 'sold-out' warning!"

And that’s exactly what happened. The Hirono doll, officially known as the Hirono Living Wild- Fight For Joy edition, sold out in record time across Pop Mart’s official Chinese stores. Speculations are also being made that over 500 units were gone within 24 hours of the sighting.

What makes the Hirono Doll so special?

The Hirono Doll is a collaboration between Chinese artist Lang and Pop Mart, best known for collectible designer toys. The "Fight For Joy" version, the one Taehyung carried, features the character dressed in a brown suede bear suit with denim dungarees, holding a tiny torch symbolizing courage and hope.

It’s an art piece that blends emotion, creativity, and charm, much like the BTS star himself. Fans have pointed out that the doll’s quiet, whimsical expression mirrors Taehyung’s own artistic personality.

From designer toy to pop culture phenomenon

Before Taehyung’s airport moment, the Hirono doll was already loved among art toy collectors. But after being seen with the BTS singer, it transcended niche fandoms to become a global must-have.

The hashtag #HironoDoll began trending, and photos of the collectible flooded platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram. Fans declared it "the new Labubu," referencing Pop Mart’s previously viral toy line.

"Labubu walked so Hirono could run," one fan quipped, a statement that now defines the shift in collector trends driven by celebrity influence.

The Taehyung effect

Whether it’s his music, his style, or even his accessories, Taehyung’s influence continues to shape trends worldwide. From Celine’s Paris runways to the shelves of Pop Mart stores, his impact bridges luxury, art, and pop culture seamlessly.

As one fan perfectly summed it up, “Taehyung doesn’t just wear things- he makes the world want them."

