/BTS' leader and member RM shares his views on marriage and childbirth: 'I just hope everyone...'

The global sensational group from South Korea, BTS, has always been the topic of discussion, be it V and Jimin spotted at fashion shows or members' live streams. With their return from their military service, fans are eagerly waiting for their comeback as a group. Recently, the group's leader and member, RM, opened up about the expectations of marriage and having children.

What did RM say about marriage and children?

During the Weverse livestream, RM shared his honest thoughts about the topics. He stated, “When it comes to marriage, I think a lot of people feel pressured, both by reality and by society. Especially women, since there’s constant pressure from the media and people around them about having kids or other responsibilities. It feels like we’re all being pushed into a mould, but honestly, I just wish people could live life at their own pace. I don’t think there’s a single right answer. From my point of view, if someone can’t handle being alone, then even if they get married, will that really fix things?”

RM further said, "Because when you’re married, there will still be moments when you want to be alone… that’s just human nature. So I think people who are comfortable being alone can also be good partners when they’re together with someone, and vice versa. But choosing marriage as a way to escape loneliness… I’m not sure that’s the right approach."

Coming to the topic of children, the BTS leader said, "As for having kids, I really don’t know. I already find it challenging enough to take care of myself, so raising another life… It’s not something that goes the way you want it to. Kids have their own personalities. When I think about how much trouble I gave my parents growing up, I can’t help but think, “What if I have a kid like me?” Ugh, just imagining it… I’d love them, sure, but it’d be tough."

“There’s no right answer to any of this. People who are married can only speak from the perspective of someone who’s married, and people who aren’t married can only speak from their own experience, and neither side truly understands the other. So, I think we should just take the stories and experiences of people around us as what they are, their experiences. In a way, I think our generation, those of us born in the ’90s, are the first in Korea to really see marriage as an option. And because of that, I believe we should all just follow our own choices,” RM stated.

All about RM

RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS, under Big Hit Music. RM released his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015, followed by his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. The latter became the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist in the United States in history when it peaked at number 26 on the Billboard 200.