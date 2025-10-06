/‘Bad films for pay?’ Channing Tatum opens up about Hollywood’s streaming disruption

Hollywood star Channing Tatum is speaking candidly about the state of the film industry. During his appearance on the popular interview show Hot Ones with host Sean Evans, the Magic Mike actor revealed how the rise of streaming platforms has dramatically changed the movie-making process, and not always for the better.

Channing Tatum talks about the streaming boom

While promoting his upcoming film Roofman, Tatum described today’s movie-making system as a "confused pipeline," suggesting that the streaming boom has disrupted traditional filmmaking in ways that often prioritize profit over passion.

"It feels like you’re being incentivized to make bad things just to get paid, instead of making something genuinely good for audiences," Tatum admitted. "I want to see good movies again, the kind I grew up paying to watch."

Tatum is hopeful

The 45-year-old actor, known for hits like 21 Jump Street, The Lost City, and Logan Lucky, shared that the film industry’s focus on streaming content has left many creatives struggling to balance artistic integrity with financial stability. Still, Tatum remains hopeful, saying that the current "chaos" might eventually lead to a healthier creative environment.

"It’s an upside-down moment, but I really do believe something good will come from this. The streamers came in for a reason; it had to change, it had to morph," he said optimistically.

During the chat, Tatum also showed off his trademark humour, poking fun at his own career. He jokingly called his 2010 romantic drama Dear John "generic" and laughed about his two-second cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, saying, "I don’t even feel like I was part of that movie."

Tatum's upcoming projects

Aside from his candid industry insights, Tatum continues to stay busy with a string of upcoming projects. His new thriller Roofman is set to hit theaters on October 10, followed by roles in Kockroach alongside Zazie Beetz and Oscar Isaac, Dance Partners with Charlize Theron, and Calamity Hustle featuring Ryan Reynolds.

Earlier, Tatum also reflected on a major career regret, turning down Guillermo del Toro’s version of Beauty and the Beast. Calling it "one of the biggest mistakes of my career," the actor revealed he declined the role because he had just become a father at the time.