/Tina Turner's son Ike Jr dies at 67, condolences pour in from fans

Ike Turner Jr, son of legendary music icon Tine Turner, has reportedly passed away at the age of 67. A report by TMZ confirmed that the news of his passing away was informed by Tina Turner's niece, Jacqueline Bullock. Soon, after the news of his death, fans took to social media platforms to mourn the demise.

What is the exact cause of death of Ike Turner Jr?

According to the report, Ike died on Saturday at a hospital in Los Angeles. Reportedly, Bullock gave a glimpse into Ike's health struggles before his death. The main cause of his death is reportedly due to kidney failure. Moreover, as per TMZ, Tina Turner's son had been battling many heart issues for years.

In addition, the report suggests that Ike Jr's health has not been good for quite some time. He had also suffered a stroke earlier this September. As per the report of Page Six, Tina Turner's niece Bullock said, “As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident, as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play,” she continued. “While he favoured the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favour the keys.”

As per reports, Tina Turner had adopted Ike Jr and his brother Michael Turner from Ike Sr's relationship with Lorraine Taylor when she was married to Ike Sr in 1962. Likewise, he had also adopted Tina's son, Craig Turner, and the couple welcomed Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Turner in 1962.

Netizens soon took to social media platforms to express their grief. One user wrote, "He was really heartbroken at how things turned out with Tina, but he never stopped supporting her because he understood, but she died with them not speaking for decades as she headed from her past. I'm not surprised so shortly after". Another user wrote, "I hope he has peace. It can't have been easy for him being Ike's namesake. "Ike Jr is in heaven with Tina now", wrote the third user.

All about Ike and Tina Turner

Ike & Tina Turner was an American musical duo consisting of husband-and-wife Ike Turner and Tina Turner. From 1960 to 1976, they performed live as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, supported by the Kings of Rhythm and backing vocalists, the Ikettes.