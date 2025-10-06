/American rock band The Smashing Pumpkins cancels India debut tour, issues statement

Renowned American rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, which was formed in Chicago, was waiting to make their historic moment by making their debut in India. However, now the band has to back out of their performance in the country, much to the disappointment of fans. They even stated their social media platform.

Why did The Smashing Machine back out of their debut in India?

The Smashing Machine took to their official Facebook account to inform their fans of the sudden change of plans. They wrote, “Due to unexpected logistical challenges and conditions out of our control, we have to cancel our two upcoming shows in Bangalore and Mumbai. We cannot perform these shows up to the standards that we and our fans expect.”

Many fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment. One user wrote, "Entirely unsurprising. I'm assuming it's low ticket sales. Smashing Pumpkins haven't been big here". Another user wrote, "Please do come later for sure in the future; at that time I hope I will have that much money to witness one band that I really wish to see live in this lifetime. Siamese dreams are my emblem. In those days, I could not sleep; this album supported me alongside Radiohead. “Bummer! Was so looking forward to watching you guys live,” wrote the third user.

All about The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins was formed in 1988 by frontman and guitarist Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, bassist D'arcy Wretzky, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. The band has undergone several line-up changes since their reunion in 2006, with Corgan being the primary songwriter and sole constant member since its inception.

The current lineup consists of Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin. The band is known for its diverse, densely layered sound, which evolved throughout their career and has integrated elements of gothic rock, heavy metal, grunge, psychedelic rock, progressive rock, shoegaze, dream pop, and electronica.

