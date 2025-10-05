Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Kantara Chapter 1: Fan decked up as Daiva garners mixed reaction from netizens | Watch

Kantara Chapter 1: Fan decked up as Daiva garners mixed reaction from netizens | Watch

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 20:26 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 20:26 IST
Kantara Chapter 1: Fan decked up as Daiva garners mixed reaction from netizens | Watch

Deity showcased in Kantara Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Kantara Chapter 1 was released in cinemas on October 2 and has already entered the Rs 100 crore club. Amidst this, a fan decked up as the deity inside the theatres is doing rounds on social media, and many have mixed reactions to it.

Kantara: Chapter 1, featuring Rishab Shetty in the lead roles, finally graced the screens on October 2, on the occasion of Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti. The mythological action-drama is already creating a storm at the box office, and within days, it has already minted over Rs 160 crore. Amidst this, a video of a fan dressed up as Daiva appearing inside the cinema hall has garnered attention, and netizens have mixed reactions to it.

Viral video of a fan dressed up as a deity; netizens' reaction.

Soon after the video went viral, which took place at the Dindigul screening. Many netizens were in awe and thanked Rishab Shetty for giving them such a divine creation, while many condemned the act. This video comes after a similar event in Bangalore, in which a fan showcased his devotion during the film's first day, first show, which garnered attention on social media.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One user wrote, “Tulunadu ppl will never like this. This is totally unacceptable. Daivaaradhane is not to be touched like this. Stupid ppl don't know what they are doing.” Another user wrote, “This is totally wrong. Don't encourage this. Please delete this.” “This is not divinity. This is foolishness.”

A social media user wrote, “The first half is dull, but the second half is rooted by the solo masterclass of legendary Rishab Shetty. He deserves a national award for every Kantara performance. Thanks for keeping Sanatan Dharma alive through your movies. Jai Shree Ram.”

What is the term Daiva, and is it a reference to Bhoota Kola?

‘Daiva’ refers to a spiritual or mystical concept with multiple meanings, including fate or destiny from a divine source. The daivas worshipped are Koragajja, Panjurli, Bobbarya, Kalkuda, Kallurti, Guliga, Koti, and Chennayya.

Trending Stories

Bhoota Kola, also referred to as Bhūta Kolam, Daiva Kōlā or Daiva Nēmā, is a Hindu folk dance performance practised, believed and protected by the Tuluvas of Tulu Nadu and parts of Malenadu of Karnataka and Kasargod in northern Kerala, India, and Malayalis of Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The dance is highly stylised and performed as part of 'Bhootaradhane' or 'Bhootharadhanam', or worship of the local deities worshipped by the Tulu- and Malayalam-speaking population in South India.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at Wion, with over three years of experience. She is avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-Dramas. She loves unco...Read More

Trending Topics