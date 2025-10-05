/Amitabh Bachchan recreates iconic Zanjeer scene with Javed Akhtar on KBC 17

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 83 on October 11, is all set to mark the occasion on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 with a nostalgic reunion featuring Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. A new promo released by Sony Entertainment Television has fans buzzing, as it captures Big B revisiting one of his most powerful scenes from his 1973 blockbuster, Zanjeer.

Amitabh celebrates his birthday on KBC

In the heartwarming promo, shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan is seen welcoming Javed and Farhan Akhtar with his trademark charm. The trio shares laughter, cake, and cherished memories as the studio audience cheers on. But the highlight of the episode arrives when Amitabh recreates his legendary dialogue from Zanjeer, "Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye, sharafat se khade raho. Yeh police station hai; tumhare baap ka ghar nahi."

The delivery, as crisp and commanding as it was five decades ago, left Javed Akhtar visibly emotional. Farhan, too, applauded his father’s longtime collaborator, creating a full-circle moment that beautifully bridged Bollywood generations.

A reunion that defines an era

Zanjeer, directed by Prakash Mehra and written by the celebrated duo Salim–Javed, marked a turning point in Hindi cinema. The film introduced audiences to the archetype of the "angry young man," a persona that would define Amitabh Bachchan’s career through films like Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, and Don.

The on-screen reunion between Amitabh and Javed on KBC 17 felt almost poetic - a nostalgic callback to a time when their collaboration changed the very language of mainstream Indian cinema.

KBC continues to rule prime time

Currently in its seventeenth season, Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to enjoy massive popularity. With its new lifeline, Super Sandook, and a host of celebrity guests, the show remains a blend of entertainment, intellect, and emotion. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan since its inception (barring a few seasons), the quiz show airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV.

The legacy of Zanjeer lives on

Released in 1973, Zanjeer starred Jaya Bhaduri, Pran, Ajit Khan, and Bindu alongside Bachchan. The story followed Inspector Vijay, an upright officer seeking justice for his parents’ murder - a character that redefined masculinity and heroism in Indian cinema. The film was later remade in 2013, featuring Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra.