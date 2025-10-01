LOGIN
Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli and more: Famous personalities who follow a vegetarian diet

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 01, 2025, 18:00 IST | Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 18:00 IST

Many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli evolved their lifestyle by following a vegetarian diet because of health issues. So, let's discuss Bollywood stars who are initiating a plant-based lifestyle and inspiring the fans through their diet. 

Famous personalities who follow a vegetarian diet
(Photograph: X)

Over past years, people have now become more concern about their diet and physique. Similarly, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and many other celebrities have shifted to a vegetarian diet in order to follow a clean lifestyle and maintain a good healthy life ahead. Giving up on the non-veg food and the red meat can be a taken as an inspiring move for their fans to prove that eating vegetarian can also be good.

Virat Kohli
(Photograph: Instagram)

Virat Kohli

The renowned cricketer has switched to the vegetarian diet. Despite being an icon who gives hours in his matches and its practice, the artist adopted a plant-based lifestyle to keep him physically and mentally strong which made him an inspiration among his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan
(Photograph: X)

Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran actor of Indian Cinema is a supporter of PETA and has followed vegetarian diet for decades. No wonder, how lively he looks because of his diet plan that includes only whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean protein.

Alia Bhatt
(Photograph: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

The Global icon maintains a vegetarian diet and has quit non-veg because of her prior passion as she has to keep herself active and healthy for acting career.

Shahid Kapoor
(Photograph: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor

Jab We Met star Shahid Kapoor has also moved on to vegetarian diet. The actor has said that one book has changed his perception and he leads his way towards plant-based lifestyle.

Kangana Ranaut
(Photograph: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Inspiring a lot of people, the actress has embraced vegetarianism as a part of holistic mythology. To maintain a healthy life ahead, the actress eats seasonal grown fruits, vegetables, and grains.

Aamir Khan
(Photograph: X)

Aamir Khan

Being a passionate non-vegetarian by birth, Khan has made a choice of quitting it after his wife influenced him and showed a video about diet and diseases. After this, he became a vegetarian and started preferring plant-based meals.

Bhumi Pednekar
(Photograph: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Dum Laga Ke Haisha featured Bhumi Pednekar has transformed herself after playing an over weighed character in the movie. She maintains her diet which includes vegetables, fruits, exercise and Pilates to get back herself in a desired body after the film.

