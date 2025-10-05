Not Shah Rukh Khan; meet the richest person in Bollywood with ₹13,000 crore fortune

Bollywood is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and immense wealth, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan has long been regarded as the industry’s ultimate success story. This year, SRK officially entered the billionaire club with a net worth of $1.4 billion (approximately Rs 12,500 crore), according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025. Yet, surprisingly, he is not the wealthiest figure in Bollywood.

Ronnie Screwvala tops the list

The richest individual in the Hindi film industry is media entrepreneur and film producer Ronnie Screwvala, whose net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion (around Rs 13,300 crore). According to the Hurun India Rich List, this makes him wealthier than SRK, Karan Johar (Rs 1,880 crore), and the Bachchan family (Rs 1,630 crore). Forbes corroborates these figures, highlighting Screwvala’s consistent rise in the entertainment and business world.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

From toothbrushes to billion-dollar deals

Ronnie Screwvala’s journey is a classic story of entrepreneurship. In the 1980s, he began with toothbrush manufacturing before establishing his own cable TV network. In 1990, he founded UTV, initially a TV studio that later became a film production powerhouse, producing acclaimed films such as Swades, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar, Lakshya, and Fashion.

UTV’s success culminated in a landmark acquisition by Disney in 2012 for $1 billion. Afterward, Screwvala launched RSVP Movies, producing hits like Kedarnath, Uri, and Sam Bahadur, the latter winning three National Awards this year.

Expanding horizons beyond films

Screwvala’s wealth is not limited to filmmaking. He has diversified into education and technology, investing in ventures like upGrad and Unilazer, which have contributed significantly to his billionaire status. Speaking at industry events, he has often credited his lower-middle-class upbringing and the moral support, but no financial aid, from his father as shaping his disciplined, risk-taking approach to business.

Shah Rukh joins the Billionaire Club

While SRK now ranks among the richest actors globally, his net worth of $1.4 billion (Rs 12,500 crore) places him just below Screwvala in Bollywood’s hierarchy. Shah Rukh continues to lead as the richest celebrity actor in India, ahead of contemporaries like Karan Johar and the Bachchan family, but it is Screwvala’s diversified ventures and strategic investments that have earned him the top spot.

Hurun India Rich List 2025 highlights

The Hurun India Rich List 2025 captures the wealthiest Indians across industries such as business, entertainment, sports, and more. Notably, several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan, were absent from the list. Neither did top female actors like Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt make the cut.