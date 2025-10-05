/Zubeen Garg's wife returns postmortem report, says 'have full faith in investigation'

The second autopsy report of singer Zubeen Garg was handed over to his wife, Garima Saikia Garg in Assam on Saturday (Oct 5) as the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) intensified its probe into the death of the singer in Singapore last month. However, Garima returned the postmortem report to the police, saying that it is not her "personal document" and it is the investigators who should decide whether the report should be made available to the public or not.

"As the investigation is going on, I did not consider the report as my personal document. So, I have returned the same with the investigating officer," said Garg while speaking to reporters.

After handing back the report given to her by CID Additional SP Moramee Das, Garima said she had full faith in the investigation that should uncover the reason behind the death of her husband and singer Zubeen Garg.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I don't know anything about law. Whether making it public will hamper the ongoing probe, I don't know. That is why I have returned the report. If it can be made public, then you will get it from them," she added.

She then went on to question Zubeen's band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami for not immediately coming out in the open over his claims of the the singer being poisoned.

"If Shekhar had known it, why did he hide it for so long? Anyway, a probe is going on. If anyone has done so, then he must get the strongest possible punishment," she said.

Goswami makes claims of Garg being poisoned

Goswami has claimed before the police that the artist’s manager, Siddharth Sharma and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta may have poisoned him and conspired to cover up his death as accidental.