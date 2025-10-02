Hurun India Rich List 2025: Aravind Srinivas youngest billionaire; check full details

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has become a billionaire, the first from the Indian film industry, according to theM3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, which was revealed on Wednesday. For the first time, a woman is among the top three richest Indians asRoshni Nadar Malhotra, 44, and her family secured the third spot with a wealth of Rs. 2.84 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani became the richest Indian with awealth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore (USD 105 billion). GautamAdani, 63, and his family followed closely with Rs. 8.15 lakh crore.

In total, 1,687 individuals have wealth above Rs 1,000 crore. This includes284 new entrants.

The Bajaj family, led by Niraj Bajaj, accrued the highest amount of wealth this year. The group addedRs 69,875 crore to its wealth. Their combinednet worth is Rs 2.33 lakh crore.

Aravind Srinivas, the 31-year-old founder of AI startup Perplexity, became a billionaire with a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore. He is the youngest billionaire on the list.

Shah Rukh Khan joined the billionaire list with a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, returned to the billionaire list after a sharp rise in the company's stock price. His net worth is Rs 15,930 crore.

451 people on the list are from Mumbai, 223 from New Delhi, and 116 from Bengaluru. 101 women were on the list, including 26 billionaires.