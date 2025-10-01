/Shah Rukh Khan becomes India’s richest actor, debuts in Billionaire Club 2025

Bollywood’s “King Khan” has added yet another crown jewel to his career. Shah Rukh Khan, who recently bagged the National Award, has officially entered the billionaire club for the first time, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. With an estimated wealth of ₹12,490 crore, the superstar now stands as the richest film personality in India, marking a historic milestone in his three-decade-long career.

Red Chillies Entertainment

A major driver of Khan’s financial success is Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house he co-founded in 2002. The company has produced some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema and operates one of the country’s most advanced VFX studios. With a staff strength of over 500, Red Chillies has become a cornerstone of Khan’s growing empire.

The Bollywood rich list

According to the report, the next richest film personality after Shah Rukh Khan is Juhi Chawla and family, whose wealth stands at ₹7,790 crore, largely from their co-ownership of Knight Riders Sports, the IPL franchise they share with SRK.

Hrithik Roshan ranks third with ₹2,160 crore, thanks to his booming fitness and lifestyle brand HRX.

Karan Johar, with his powerhouse Dharma Productions, holds the fourth position at ₹1,880 crore.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and family round out the top five with ₹1,630 crore.

SRK’s global property empire

Beyond cinema, Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth is fortified by his extensive real estate holdings across the globe. His Mumbai residence, Mannat, valued at over ₹200 crore, remains a cultural landmark. The superstar also owns a luxury Park Lane apartment in London, a vacation home in England, a villa in Beverly Hills, properties in Delhi, a farmhouse in Alibaug, and a residence in Dubai, making him one of the most well-travelled celebrity homeowners in the world.

A garage fit for a King

Khan’s fortune is further reflected in his enviable car collection. His garage houses some of the most luxurious brands, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, Bentley, and Bugatti. The crown jewel is his Bugatti Veyron, priced at ₹12 crore, accompanied by a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth ₹9.5 crore and a Bentley Continental GT valued at ₹3.29 crore.

A global billionaire icon

With his new billionaire status, Shah Rukh Khan now joins the league of the world’s wealthiest entertainers, surpassing global icons like Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jerry Seinfeld in terms of net worth. At $1.4 billion, his fortune marks him not just as India’s richest actor but also as one of the world’s top self-made celebrity billionaires.

From stardom to business legacy

Shah Rukh Khan’s billionaire leap underscores his strategic diversification from films into production, sports ownership, endorsements, and global real estate. His empire spans across industries, making him a rare mix of cultural icon and business tycoon.



