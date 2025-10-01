/Tere Ishk Mein teaser out: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in an epic tale of love and betrayal

The much-awaited teaser of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has finally been unveiled, and it is already stirring conversations online. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa (2013), with A. R. Rahman’s haunting compositions once again setting the stage for a story of passion, obsession, and heartbreak.

A love story marked by anguish and rage

The teaser introduces audiences to Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti Sanon), whose relationship is built on intensity rather than comfort. The clip opens with an emotionally charged sequence: Shankar, returning from his father’s funeral, storms into Mukti’s wedding festivities. In a shocking act, he pours Ganga jal on her during her Mehendi ceremony, demanding she “wash away her sins” before starting a new life. The moment echoes the raw, unfiltered emotions Rai is known to capture.

As the teaser unfolds, we see Shankar confronting faceless enemies while Mukti drowns her heartbreak in alcohol and cigarettes, hinting at the toxicity of their bond. Their twisted smiles, laced with both love and vengeance, set the tone for a narrative that blurs the lines between devotion and destruction.

The musical soul of the film

Adding to the intensity is A. R. Rahman’s evocative score, his third Hindi collaboration with Dhanush and Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. With lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Arijit Singh, the music promises to tug at the heart while amplifying the film’s emotional storm. The teaser track is already being praised as a haunting earworm that lingers long after it ends.

Aanand L Rai’s vision returns to Benaras

Shot against the spiritual and chaotic canvas of Benaras, the film revisits Rai’s fascination with the city. Just as Raanjhanaa immortalized its ghats and streets, Tere Ishk Mein looks set to use the holy city as a silent witness to an all-consuming love story.

Speaking about the film, Aanand L Rai said, “Ishk is only about surrender—letting it heal you, hurt you, and change you.” Producer Bhushan Kumar added that the film is designed to “bring forth a love story that’s raw, intense, and emotionally charged.”

A reunion of creative forces

The film also reunites Rai with longtime collaborator Himanshu Sharma, who has penned the screenplay along with Neeraj Yadav. The trio of Rai, Sharma, and Rahman has previously delivered some of Bollywood’s most poignant love stories, and Tere Ishk Mein seems poised to join that legacy.

Release date

Produced under the banners of T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma, Tere Ishk Mein will release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.