After a video of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush holding hands went viral, dating rumours surrounding the two actors have intensified. Now, those rumours seem to hold more weight as Mrunal recently followed Dhanush’s sisters, Dr. Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram. Fans also noticed that both sisters followed the actress back, further fuelling speculation.

From event sightings to social media moves

The dating buzz began when Dhanush’s name appeared on the guest list for the success party of Son of Sardar 2, Mrunal’s latest release. Dhanush later attended her birthday celebration, where the two were spotted holding hands, setting social media abuzz.

Dhanush’s elder sisters, both of whom are doctors, are quite active online and frequently share personal glimpses into their lives. The strong bond between the siblings is well known, so Mrunal connecting with them on Instagram has led fans to believe an official confirmation might be around the corner.

Source confirms relationship, but couple remains low-key.

A source told BollywoodShaadis.com, "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new and they have no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and about and being spotted."

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's upcoming projects

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur has an impressive lineup of five films. She will be seen alongside Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap in the bilingual Dacoit: A Love Story. Her other upcoming projects include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Tum Ho Toh, and Pooja Meri Jaan. She will also star in director Atlee’s fantasy adventure film AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Kriti Sanon.

Dhanush, fresh off the critical and commercial success of Kuberaa, is currently directing and starring in Idli Kadai, a comedy-drama he also co-wrote. Additionally, he will headline the upcoming Bollywood romance Tere Ishk Mein.