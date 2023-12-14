Mrunal Thakur had a fan girl moment with Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe; shares selfie

Mrunal Thakur had a fan girl moment. The Gumraah actress is currently in New York, USA, for the special screening of her Telugu romantic drama, Hi Nanna. And recently, her day in NYC became even more special as she crossed paths with the Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe. Thakur shared a video on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. In the clip, she captures Harry Potter star Daniel clicking selfies with fans on the streets of New York. In the background, Mrunal can be heard shouting, "Daniel, we love you!" Responding to Mrunal, Daniel said, "Thank you!" Sharing the clip, she wrote, ''And This Happened.'' The next picture shows Mrunal and her sister Lochan Thakur in all smiles as they pose with the Harry Potter star. Check out her post here:





Meanwhile, Thakur is currently basking in the success of her recent release, Hi Nanna co-starring Nani. The movie has been garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.



The film also stars Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Shruti Haasan also makes a cameo appearance.



Recently, actor Allu Arjun praised Mrunal and Nani's performances. Calling the movie sweet and truly heart-touching, the Pushpa actor wrote on X, ''Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna . What a sweet warm film . Truly heart touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani garu. And my respects for green lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light . Dear @Mrunal0801. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen . It’s Beautiful like you. #BabyKiara ! My darling … your are melting hearts with ur cuteness . Enough ! Go to school now 😂😘.''

On the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 and Aankh Micholi, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, and others.