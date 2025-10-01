In the case of the death of singer Zubeen Garg, the two suspects, the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma and North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, have been arrested. Earlier, it was said that Garg died during a scuba diving incident. However, later, his wife, Garima Garg, said that the singer suffered a seizure while swimming. It was also revealed that the singer dived into the deep waters without a life jacket in Singapore



Days after the warning was issued for of them, the Police arrested Mahanta at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Singapore, while Sharma was taken into custody in an apartment in Gurugram. Both of them have been said to be the prime suspects in Zubeen's death.

Zubeen Garg death case: Singer's manager Shyamkanu Mahanta and event organiser Siddhartha Sharma arrested

On Wed (Oct 1), it was revealed that North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, have been arrested, a major update in the singer's death probe. The arrest came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the duo to appear before the CID till Oct 6, revealing that a lookout notice had been issued.

After the arrest, the duo was brought to Guwahati early on Wednesday morning, a senior police official told PTI.

The Assam government has formed a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP MP Gupta, to investigate the singer's death. Following this, the notices were issued to several people, who had been part of the Singapore Assan Association and organisers for the festival.

Zubeen's manager's statement

Days after the singer's death, his manager Siddhartha Sharma issued a statement clarifying the several allegations that had been levelled against him. He has been accused of exploiting the singer’s funds.

In a letter, Sharma said that he entered Garg's life after his huge blockbuster, revealing that the majority of his songs have been owned by various music companies and production houses.

“Almost all of Zubeen da’s songs, even the biggest blockbusters, were done before I entered his life. He often lamented how he was shortchanged, with producers and labels earning crores while he received only modest payments. This can be verified with those companies directly," Sharma wrote.

He also revealed that Zubeen's earnings were sent directly to his personal account, which will now be given to the late singer's wife, Garima Garg.