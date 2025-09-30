/Orry’s party reel with THIS Bollywood diva is the collab we never knew we needed

When it comes to viral reels, Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, never disappoints. The social media influencer has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time with none other than Bollywood’s timeless diva, Rekha. Their lighthearted banter at a party hosted by producer Boney Kapoor has now become the talk of social media.

The viral Instagram reel

On Monday, Orry posted a reel on Instagram giving followers a sneak peek into the glamorous gathering. In the clip, Orry, holding his phone in selfie mode, pans toward Rekha. Always quick on her feet, Rekha notices the heart-shaped cutout on Orry’s quirky T-shirt and points it out, sparking laughter. Her wit and charm instantly lit up the video, making the playful exchange one of the highlights of the evening.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rekha’s evergreen style

Rekha, often hailed as Bollywood’s eternal style icon, stunned with her fashion choices. She wore an oversized white shirt over a sleek black full-sleeve dress, accessorised with chunky gold jewellery. Her look was completed with bold red lipstick, oversized sunglasses, and a black-and-white scarf tied elegantly into her hair. The ensemble reminded fans why Rekha continues to reign as a fashion queen.

Never shy of experimenting, Orry turned heads with his white T-shirt featuring a heart-shaped cutout, paired with classic blue jeans. The cheeky design not only became a conversation starter but also gave Rekha the perfect moment to showcase her trademark humour.

A star-studded affair

The viral clip didn’t just feature Orry and Rekha. Other Bollywood personalities, including Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, ace designer Manish Malhotra, and veteran actor Shabana Azmi, also made appearances. The reel gave viewers a candid glimpse of the glittering evening.

Fans' reaction

Social media users flooded the comment section with excitement. One fan wrote, “Orry with Rekha ji in a reel was not on my 2025 bingo card,” while another added, “This duo is simply iconic.” Many praised Orry for his fun-loving personality and Rekha for her effortless charisma.

Also Read: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra debunks rumours of Rs 4000 crore budget

Orry’s growing popularity

This is not the first time Orry has grabbed headlines. From recreating dance steps with Nysa Devgn to being spotted with the likes of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Orry has built a reputation as Bollywood’s favourite party companion. His first major brush with fame came in 2017 when a picture with Kylie Jenner went viral.