Inside Orry's unique collection! Lobster bag, Banana phone case and dragon-fly suit

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, is popularly known for his unique collection of things, which you will not find anywhere else, except for those who bought after him. Here's a list of Orry's bizarre and quirky things that you can't take your eyes off. Let's take a look.
Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is an internet sensation known for his weird accessories, bold fashion, and out-of-the-box style, which always manages to capture attention and astonish everyone. In this photo album, we take a look at Orry's unique collection that only he knows how to carry.
A potato chips bag? Only Orry can make up his entry with such a unique bag; no one could carry that bag with that confidence. The bright yellow colour bag had a Balenciaga logo with a print of cheese and onion, hinting at the flavour of the chips.
Orry's knife phone case was sharp enough to chop all the other trends on social media and rule. He carried the knife case to the B-town party and showed off to his millions of followers while posing with Ananya Pandey in his Instagram post.
Orry showcased a hack for his great physique while wearing all muscle up tattooed t-shirt in an event. He always amaze the people with his great fashion sartorial choices.
This is beyond imagination. At a wedding of an Indian billionaire's son, where Rihanna performed, Orry was seen dressed up in a custom-made suit with a giant dragonfly on it. Truly amazing!
Just like Mr Bean is known for his brown coloured teddy bear, Orry also marks his presence by carrying extraordinary stuff. Who would've thought of a metallic giant teddy bear phone case? Orry can! The phone case looks so stunning, that it has made everyone search for it and buy it.
Orry and his unique collection of accessories have now included a Lobster handbag, which has made everyone stop scrolling to see it. Orry carried this Louis Vuitton bag worth around Rs 6 lakh at the Homebound screening,