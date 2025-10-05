K-pop girl group AESPA being mocked by netizens over 2026 Grammy Awards: 'They have the audacity to submit...'

K-pop girl group AESPA has become the hot topic of discussion ever since they entered the race for the Best New Artist category for the 2026 Grammy Awards. However, this part of the news has not been met with a positive reaction, and netizens are debating about it on social media.

Netizens' reaction to AESPA's name submission in the 2026 Grammy Awards nomination

Netizens praised their agency, SM Entertainment, for being encouraging and trying their best for the groups to soar higher and become global. But, with the tag of new artist, it is bothering netizens, and many took to social media platforms to express their views.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

One user wrote, "Their fans think we're mad, lmfao. We're just shocked & amazed that they dare to submit to the Grammys with 0 Hot 100 entries & 0 global impact, thinking it's an Inkigayo or mama award show. I expected katseye, but aespa? The Grammys are not under sm and Kakao".

Another user wrote, "It would lowkey be the biggest gag in recent K-pop history if aespa got nominated for a Grammy".

For the unversed, Rich Man is the latest song released by the group Aespa for their sixth extended play of the same name. It was released as the EP's lead single by the agency SM Entertainment on September 5, 2025. A remix of the song featuring Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza was released on September 12, 2025, along with a full English version.

What do we know about AESPA?

Aespa made their debut in 2020 with four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. The group is best known for the metaverse concept and hyperpop music in K-pop.