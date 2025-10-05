/What did Bad Bunny really mean in his viral ‘SNL’ monologue about the Super Bowl controversy?

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny kicked off Saturday Night Live Season 51 with flair, humour, and a touch of political bite. Hosting the premiere episode on October 4, the three-time Grammy winner used his bilingual opening monologue to address the backlash surrounding his recently announced 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and delivered a cheeky jab at a conservative network in the process.

Subtle shade and clever humour

"You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show," Bad Bunny said to roaring applause. “And I’m very happy… I think everyone is happy about it- even Fox News.”

The audience erupted in laughter as SNL rolled a cleverly edited montage of Fox News anchors saying, "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president." The segment was a tongue-in-cheek response to the criticism he’s received from conservative figures and media outlets following the NFL’s announcement that he would headline next year’s halftime show.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, then switched to Spanish to share a heartfelt message with his fans across the globe. He expressed pride in representing the Latino community on one of the world’s biggest stages. "It’s not just my achievement - it’s everyone’s," he said. "No one can ever erase our contribution or our mark in this country."

Switching back to English, he added with a smirk, "If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn." The crowd responded with thunderous applause.

A bold return on SNL

The episode marked Bad Bunny’s second time hosting SNL, after his successful debut in 2023. His return came just weeks after wrapping up a record-breaking 31-date concert residency in Puerto Rico, which reportedly brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the island’s economy. His latest album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, has also spent over 38 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, further marking his global influence.

His Super Bowl announcement, however, has sparked controversy among some U.S. political figures. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently warned that ICE would be “all over” the Super Bowl, referencing Bad Bunny’s past criticism of the agency. Conservative commentators also accused the NFL of promoting "anti-American values" by selecting the reggaeton star.

Surprise guests and fun moments

Still, Bad Bunny brushed off the noise with humour and confidence, turning his SNL hosting stint into a statement of pride and defiance. The show also featured a surprise cameo from Jon Hamm, whom Bad Bunny jokingly introduced as "Juan Jamon."

The SNL Season 51 premiere continued with a political cold open featuring James Austin Johnson reprising his role as Donald Trump. As Johnson’s Trump mockingly declared, "I’m just here keeping my eye on SNL- daddy’s watching," the night’s theme of satire and subtle political commentary came full circle.

Next up, Saturday Night Live returns on October 11 with Amy Poehler as host and Role Model as musical guest, followed by Sabrina Carpenter pulling double duty on October 18.