Ballard season 2: Amazon Prime Video renews Bosch spinoff

The American police television series Ballard, created by Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood, which gained reviews from the audience, will be back with a second season soon, as per reports. The show starring Maggie Q as the LAPD Detective Renee Ballard has struck a chord, and fans are already excitedfor the second part. Let's take a look to know more details.

What do we know about the second season of Ballard?

According to a Deadline report, Ballard season 2 comes after the Los Angeles series. In August, it was awarded a $14.84 million tax credit by the California Film Commission, making its pickup very likely.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, renewal of the show became a hot topic inside Amazon Prime Video. But reports suggest that it was likely delayed due to the recent leadership change, with Peter Friedlander succeeding Vernon Sanders as Head of Global TV for Amazon MGM Studios.

All about the Ballard show

Ballard is based on the Renee Ballard novel series by Michael Connelly, who is credited as the co-creator and executive producer. A spin-off of Bosch (2014-2021) and Bosch: Legacy (2022-2025).

For the unversed, Bosch was produced by Amazon Studios and Fabrik Entertainment, starring Titus Welliver as Los Angeles Police Department detective Harry Bosch. The show was developed for Amazon by Eric Overmyer, and the first season takes its inspiration from the Michael Connelly novels City of Bones (2002), Echo Park (2006), and The Concrete Blonde (1994).

The show tells the story of Detective Renée Ballard, who leads the LAPD's new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city's long-forgotten crimes. Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.