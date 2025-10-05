/Elizabeth Olsen aka Scarlet Witch open to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe? Here's the truth

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen gained worldwide recognition after her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moreover, her performance in the series WandVision even earned her Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Now, as per reports, the Marvel star is open to returning to the MCU. Let's take a closer look at the details.

Will Elizabeth Olsen return to Marvel?

According to a report by PEOPLE, Elizabeth Olsen had attended the Hamptons International Film Festival, and during a wide range of discussions, she opened up about the Marvel journey and expressed her desire that she is open to doing superhero films.

Reportedly, she said, "It is something that I love, and it's something I always want to return to," she said inside Sag Harbour Cinema. "I think the thing that's been so special about the last five years is I've gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would."

She furthermore said, "There are still character throughlines that have happened in the comics that I'd love to do that I think fans also want to. I mean, these movies aren't for critics; these movies are for fans."

The report suggested that she even recollected her journey of being part of WandaVision and stated, "It's really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it," she said, later going on to address superhero-movie fatigue: "Some people have ongoing television series that they get to return to. Very few, I feel like, get to be a part of franchises that, I know, we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial."

All about Elizabeth Olsen

Born in Sherman Oaks, California, Olsen began acting at age four alongside her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. She made her debut in the 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene, for which she received praise. Olsen received a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination and graduated from New York University two years later.