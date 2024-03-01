Oscars 2024: Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lawrence join as presenters
Story highlights
Oscars 2024: The new bunch of actors will join previously announced names like Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.
It’s March 1, 2024, and we’re officially in the month that will witness the biggest Hollywood saga of the year, the Oscars. With not much time left for the awards ceremony that is scheduled for March 10, the Academy has been prompt in sharing the names of this year’s presenters.
The new names of presenters for Oscars 2024 include Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef.
The new names were announced on the official X page of The Academy.
Meet your second slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 29, 2024
Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aRogLVYemh
The newly added presenters will join previously announced ones that include Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.
Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter reported that five past winners will introduce the current nominees in all four acting categories. It was a hugely popular format that the Academy first tried some 15 years ago. It was the first and the last time this was carried out.
The Oscars 2024 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It will take place on March 10 and will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. It will air on ABC and will be broadcast on outlets worldwide.
May the fourth be with Jimmy on March tenth. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/D17IzyxTtl— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 29, 2024
This year, the most noteworthy name among films is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as the film on the father of the atomic bomb has shaken the entire world, sending cash registers ringing and critics heaping praises on the film. Oppenheimer leads Oscars 2024 nominations with 13 nods, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with 10, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with eight.