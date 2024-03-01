Oscars 2024: Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lawrence join as presenters

It’s March 1, 2024, and we’re officially in the month that will witness the biggest Hollywood saga of the year, the Oscars. With not much time left for the awards ceremony that is scheduled for March 10, the Academy has been prompt in sharing the names of this year’s presenters.

The new names of presenters for Oscars 2024 include Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef.

The new names were announced on the official X page of The Academy. Meet your second slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aRogLVYemh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 29, 2024 × The newly added presenters will join previously announced ones that include Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter reported that five past winners will introduce the current nominees in all four acting categories. It was a hugely popular format that the Academy first tried some 15 years ago. It was the first and the last time this was carried out.