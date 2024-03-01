Euphoria star Hunter Schafer arrested at pro-Gaza protest

In a turn of events, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer was arrested in Manhattan as she was among the dozens of protesters outside NBC’s headquarters where US President Joe Biden was present for his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

With black flags and demanding for a ceasefire in Gaza, 100’s of demonstrators gathered in the lobby area at 30 Rockefeller Plaza earlier this week. The protesters had gathered to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

When Hunter Schafer was arrested, she was with the protesters who wore black shirts reading “Ceasefire Now” and “Not in Our Name” while chanting “Let Gaza live” and other slogans. The decibels of each of these chants rose as Joe Biden’s motorcade pulled into the area.

Hunter Schafer wasn’t easily identifiable and much like others in the crowd, she too wore a face mask. At one point amid the whole chaos, she was seen sitting on the floor as others held up a banner behind her reading: “Jews to Biden: Stop Arming Genocide”.

On the arrests, Sonya Meyerson-Knox, of Jewish Voice for Peace, said, “We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”

The New York police department has confirmed that 30 people were taken into custody and issued summons for trespassing after the hour-and-a-half-long demonstration. Hunter Schafer and others who were picked up from the protest will be due in court in March.