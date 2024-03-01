K-drama star Lee Jae Wook confirms dating aespa's Karina, to launch own agency amid C-Jes exit

The Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae Wook is set to become an entrepreneur. The actor joins a long list of celebrities who have been venturing into entrepreneurship over the last couple of months.

Lee Jae Wook is reportedly set to establish his own agency. This development comes shortly after his relationship with aespa’s Karina was revealed, following his confirmation of their romantic involvement.

Lee’s contract with his currently employed agency C-Jes will expire soon and the actor reportedly has no plans of renewing it. He is looking forward to establishing his own agency called One-Man Company. It was earlier reported by South Korean media outlet SPOTV that the 25-year-old actor wants to venture beyond films.

His previous agency C-Jes is home to celebrities like Choi Min Shik, Ra Mi Ran, Ryu Jun Yeo, Moon So Ri. Lee Jae Wook was in contract with them for three years but the contract is set to expire in April.

What C-Jes has to say about Lee Jae Wook's exit

C-Jes recently addressed rumours of him leaving the agency. The company confirmed that the actor is still under the contract. Additionally, they commented that since there is still some time left, they would refrain from commenting on his future status.

Lee Jae Wook featured in Extraordinary You and became a household name with this feature.

Lee Jae Wook and Karina's relationship blossoms

Meanwhile, there is some development for Lee Jae Wook and aespa’s Karina relationship. Karina is a member of K-pop group aespa. According to reports, their romance blossomed after they first met at an overseas fashion event, and their connection continued to grow as they spent time together in Seoul.