James Gunn is all set to give Superman a makeover- with new costume, a new title 

Iconic superhero Superman is getting a makeover. James Gunn, the head honcho at DC Studios marked Superman's birthday with some new updates for his fans. The iconic superhero is getting a makeover - with a new stand-alone movie and fancy new costume.



This will mark a fresh start for Superman's adventures on the big screen. The makers have further revealed that the highly anticipated superhero franchise is officially underway, so fans must keep an eye out for its release in 2025!



Superman: Legacy gets a new name



In his new Instagram post, Gunn revealed that Superman: Legacy is now just SUPERMAN. In either case, it's a suitable title for the mega cinematic comeback of the Man of Steel.



The film has been the talk of the town for its massive budget. James Gunn is helming the movie which promises to be a visual spectacle.



"When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy." He continued, "By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN," Gunn revealed in his Instagram post.

The new Superman movie, which is simply titled Superman, will launch the revamped DC Universe, with Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing the DC Studios.