K-pop group TWICE member Jeongyeon backs out from Bulacan concert? Agency JYP Entertainment responds

South Korean singer Jeongyeon, who is a member of the girl group TWICE, formed by the agency JYP Entertainment, might be withdrawing from the Bulacan concert just two days before. After the news spread like wildfire, her agency has now responded to it. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Why is Jeongyeon backing out of the Bulacan concert?

According to reports, Jeongyeon will be missing out on the group's world tour in Singapore and Malaysia after she was recently missing from the Philippines concert due to health reasons. Her agency announced it on the group's fan platform, stating that the singer won't be able to join TWICE's This is For World Tour Bulacan concert. She had performed at the group's concert in Macao on September 27-28.

According to a report of The Korea Herald, JYP Entertainment said, "We cannot confirm whether Jeongyeon will appear at the Singaporean and Malaysian shows. What we can say for sure at the moment is that she will not be performing at the Bulacan show."

They furthermore stated that, “We sincerely apologise to fans who have been waiting for the concert for a long time. This was an avoidable decision made with the artist's health and recovery as our top priority.”

For the unversed, Jeongyeon had been facing a series of health concerns over the years. The first challenge she faced was when she had to undergo surgery for a herniated disc in 2020, and then went on a break in 2021 after she was diagnosed with panic disorder. Although she returned in 2022, the TWICE member had to take a small break of two months due to the side effects of steroids, ie, the treatment she has been going through, and also the recurring panic attack symptoms.

All about Jeongyeon

Born in Suwon, Gyeonggi province, South Korea, Jeongyeon belongs to a family in which her father was a chef who had worked for Kim Dae-jung, former president of South Korea. During her early days, she had developed an interest in singing and dancing.

Jeongyeon failed an audition to join JYP Entertainment as a child but eventually joined the agency after passing an audition in 2010. She trained for five years before debuting with Twice. In 2014,

Jeongyeon was expected to become a member of a new JYP girl group alongside fellow trainees (now Twice bandmates) Nayeon, Sana, and Jihyo.