/What is the connection between actress Zhao Lusi and Yu Menglong? Chinese actress' drama Love ambition faces backlash despite good reviews

Zhao Lusi's latest Chinese drama, Love Ambition, is breaking records and is a hot topic of discussion among netizens. The actress made a strong comeback after facing physical and mental abuse because of her company. But, in a recent turn of events, why is Zhao Lusi's drama facing backlash on social media, and what is the connection with the death of actor Yu Menglong? Let's delve into knowing more details.

According to reports, Chinese actor and singer Fan Shiqi is facing outrage online because of his portrayal in the drama Love Ambition. Although he has a small role, he is facing strong opposition from the netizens.

This is because, regarding Yu Menglong's death, as per reports, Yu had invited some friends to his apartment on the night of the Chinese actor's death, and Fan Shiqi is reportedly among those friends. Many social media users expressed their suspicion and believed that Yu Menglong's death was not an accident but something more than that.

Ever since several clips and pictures from the incident have gone viral on social media, many of the names who are alleged to be the culprits are being demanded to be boycotted or taken into custody for investigation. One of the posts shared by a user on X stated. "I am so disgusted and mad how ppl can watch this drama, seriously, this had me enough, how can people watch this drama when a murderous person is acting in it. How come Lusi even acted here?#BoycottLoveInAmbiTionDrama (let's use this hashtag) #fanshiqi #YuMenglong #JusticeforYuMenglong".

Another user wrote, "I even like Zhao Lusi, when my friend told me about her new drama I got excited untill got to know that MF FAN SHI QI IS even over their, while looking at these posts I was getting so much mad and frustrated that howcomee ppl watch this". "My Yu meng long fans, i have a req, let's unite and make this hastag on trend# #BoycottLovesAmbition drama! Let's do it and use this hashtag!! We won't let this slide away like that! Don't give views to this drama and any ratings", wrote the third user.

All about Love Ambition

Chinese drama Love Ambition tells the story of the glamorous anchor Xu Yan and urban elite Shen Hao Ming, who are an enviable couple, but their differing backgrounds create tension in their relationship.