/Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik’s mother Jyothi and brother Armaan bat for the musician

Music composer Amaal Mallik has been in the spotlight for many weeks now as he is part of Bigg Boss 19. Amaal journey has been tumultuous in the recent weeks. His friendship, bonds and fights with fellow contestants have captured the attention of the audience. Amid all the drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Amaal’s mother Jyothi Mallik and brother and singer Armaan Mallik, have spoken in support of him.

What Amaal’s mother Jyothi Mallik wrote for her son

Jyothi posted a photo with Amaal on Instagram and captioned the image as, “SOOOO PROUDDDD OF you, my darling @amaal_mallik !!! Stay true to yourself and innocent at heart! Avoid engaging with those who lack human decency. LOVE YOU !!! MISSING YOU (sic).”

Armaan stands up for his brother

Meanwhile, singer Armaan Mallik stood up for his brother and called out the makers for painting Amaal in a negative light.

On Sunday, Amaal’s younger sibling posted on X, “The way they edit the promos to portray Amaal as the villain, while concealing how others provoke and misbehave, is truly outrageous. This show and its negativity are draining. I’ve never liked it, and I never will. Just hoping my brother remains healthy and mentally strong through all of this.”

Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj's clash

In a recent episode, an altercation broke out between Amaal and Abhishek Bajaj while Ashnoor Kaur was overseeing the tasks. Amaal and Abhishek found themselves in a cage, leading to a heated exchange. The situation escalated when Kunickaa Sadanand alerted the housemates about Amaal's remarks and the supposedly inappropriate gestures he made. This sparked a verbal clash between Kunickaa and Amaal.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan supported Mallik while criticising Kunickaa, Abhishek, Nehal Chudasama, and others.

Reactions online were mixed regarding the episode. Some praised Salman for his tough questioning, while others believed he was biased in favour of the composer. Amaal and Salman’s family are known to be close.